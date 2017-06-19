Brewfest: Record number attendance and low DUI arrests
The numbers have been calculated and Visit Cheyenne says it's been another successful year for the Wyoming Brewers Festival. Visit Cheyenne's Jim Walter says they had about 2,000 purchased tickets during the weekend event- that's about a 25-30% increase from the previous year and $55,000 dollars worth of tickets.
