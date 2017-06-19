Brewfest: Record number attendance an...

Brewfest: Record number attendance and low DUI arrests

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

The numbers have been calculated and Visit Cheyenne says it's been another successful year for the Wyoming Brewers Festival. Visit Cheyenne's Jim Walter says they had about 2,000 purchased tickets during the weekend event- that's about a 25-30% increase from the previous year and $55,000 dollars worth of tickets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dad gerald handfield and yvette a m handfield l... 4 hr JOHN 1
dod cpms osd mil of rosoln va n oak street are ... 4 hr JOHN 1
pysco QUEEN ANNETTE MARION WITH DOD CPMS ARE SE... 4 hr JOHN 1
News Cheyenne Police informing the public on human t... Jun 8 We Hate Cheyenne ... 1
stalking, murder arsenic beating is the mission... Jun 7 JOHN 1
ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13) Jun 5 Sayer 102
Eclipse May 28 Gary 2
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC