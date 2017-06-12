Bayard was one of the harder hit area...

Bayard was one of the harder hit areas from Monday evening's storm

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is reporting Bayard as one of the harder hit areas from Monday evening's storm. They do believe a tornado touched down in the city causing significant damage.

