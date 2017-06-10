A look at the 90th Missile Wing Change of Command
Over the past two years, the 90th Missile Wing at Warren Air Force Base has been led by Colonel Stephen Kravitsky until being handed over today to Colonel Stacy Huser. No stranger to the nuclear community, Colonel Huser has worked in and around it for the last fifteen years and plans to leverage Warren's 150 year legacy with Cheyenne.
