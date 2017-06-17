17th street lights lit up in Cheyenne

17th street lights lit up in Cheyenne

The 17th Street Lighting Project is the result of the combined effort of the City of Cheyenne, the Downtown Development Authority/Main Street, AVI Engineering, Reiman Corp. Pole Mountain Electric, and the Laramie County Voters. The new lights start at Warren Ave and end at Carey Ave. The project encourages the revitalization of downtown Cheyenne which is a benefit for all residents of the City of Cheyenne and Laramie County.

