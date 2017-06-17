17th Street lighting ceremony to be h...

17th Street lighting ceremony to be held June 13th

The Downtown Development Authority/ Main Street is excited to announce the lighting of the new 17th Street lights. A lighting ceremony will be held on June 13th at 8pm at 17th St. and Central Ave. Join us to celebrate the completion of this exciting project.

