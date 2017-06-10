101-year-old Cheyenne man flys in vintage plane
A 101-year-old Cheyenne man was on cloud 9 Friday morning when he got to fly a plane over the capitol city. Joe Baker took to the skies alongside a pilot in a vintage Boeing Stearman biplane, the same aircraft used to train many military aviators in the 1940's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marriage in benefits
|1 hr
|John
|1
|Cheyenne Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jun 23
|Musikologist
|12
|dad gerald handfield and yvette a m handfield l...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|dod cpms osd mil of rosoln va n oak street are ...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|pysco QUEEN ANNETTE MARION WITH DOD CPMS ARE SE...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Cheyenne Police informing the public on human t...
|Jun 8
|We Hate Cheyenne ...
|1
|stalking, murder arsenic beating is the mission...
|Jun 7
|JOHN
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC