Xynomic Pharma And UCSF Entered Strategic Partnership In Conducting ...

CHEYENNE, Wyo., May 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Xynomic Pharma, a clinical stage US oncology drug R&D company, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the to conduct PAX Study, a multi-national, multi-center, randomized Phase 2/3 study of Pazopanib plus Abexinostat versus Pazopanib monotherapy in patients with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma .

