Voting Day: Discussing the 6th Penny Ballot
The ballot has nine propositions, 44 projects- all totaling more than $118 million. If residents have not already cast their early or absentee vote, the Laramie County Board of Commissioners says voters should get out this Tuesday and cast their vote in the Laramie County Specific Purpose Sales and Use Tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|Mon
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Apr 30
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC