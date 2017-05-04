Strong to Severe Storms Possible Mond...

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday, More Rain and Storms Throughout Week

Good evening! After an eventful evening here in Cheyenne, with winds of 70mph moving into the area along a gust front, we will see more active storms tomorrow. Scattered storms, more than likely supercells, will develop around 2-3pm across Northern Colorado, and then track to the northeast across parts of Nebraska .

