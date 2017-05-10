Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

Friday May 12 Read more: KGWN

The National Association of Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger Annual Food Drive, the largest food drive in the Cheyenne area, is celebrating 25 years on Saturday, May 13. Letter Carriers pick up bags of food that have been left by mailboxes, bring the food back to the post office, sort, and then distribute the food to eight different food pantries/agencies here in Cheyenne. Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne, Comea House, Needs, Inc., Safehouse Services, The Salvation Army, St. Christopher's Cupboard, St. Joseph's Food Pantry, and the Wyoming Coalition for the Homeless will benefit from the 2017 donations.

Cheyenne, WY

