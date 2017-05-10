Richard Johnson asking for help to mo...

Richard Johnson asking for help to move historic bell

City Councilman Richard Johnson's latest chari-tree fundraiser is turning attention to something with a historical connection to Cheyenne. Teaming up with Councilman Jeff White, they are hoping to raise enough money to move and restore the historic bell sitting outside of Johnson Pool.

