Richard Johnson asking for help to move historic bell
City Councilman Richard Johnson's latest chari-tree fundraiser is turning attention to something with a historical connection to Cheyenne. Teaming up with Councilman Jeff White, they are hoping to raise enough money to move and restore the historic bell sitting outside of Johnson Pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eclipse
|May 13
|Gary
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|May 8
|Land
|9
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|May 7
|Rhonda Ward
|101
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|May 1
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Apr 30
|Faniel Denis
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC