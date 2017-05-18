Man caught having sex with teen girl in Cheyenne, sentenced
A registered violent offender who pleaded guilty to transporting a minor from Montana to Wyoming and having sex with her has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. The Department of Justice says 61-year-old Rodney Lee Zahn was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen in Missoula for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
