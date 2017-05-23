Long night for Cheyenne City Council: full wrap here
An ordinance addressing junk cars in the city has been postponed by council. After some discussion by the public and the council, this item will not be revisited until the meeting on June 12. An ordinance on its 2nd reading that would change the deadlines of when amendments need to be presented to the council and the public, failed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion fraud ed yvettes social security...
|Tue
|JOHN
|1
|movie 'write in part for the trump, donald i kn...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|real ugly call for a movie, they come to va 'h...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|dennis paul dicampli x husband you stole all fr...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|annette marion 'my tits show them, drink them,...
|May 22
|NSA
|1
|Fix the entire bumpy roads in Cheyenne!!!
|May 19
|Congestion
|1
|Eclipse
|May 13
|Gary
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC