Historic homes moved overnight on Monday/Tuesday in Cheyenne
Three historic houses located south of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage are scheduled to be moved starting on Monday evening May 8. During the move, they'll be stopping overnight on the western edge of downtown Cheyenne and completing their journey to south Cheyenne on Tuesday, May 9. The route will take the homes through the heart of downtown on the morning of May 9. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time or to choose another route that day. As the homes progress from downtown there will be delays on Lincolnway and College as the houses move to their new foundations near Arp Elementary.
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Cheyenne
|May 8
|Land
|9
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|May 7
|Rhonda Ward
|101
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|May 1
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Apr 30
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
