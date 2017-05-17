Historic homes moved overnight on Monday/Tuesday in Cheyenne

Three historic houses located south of the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center parking garage are scheduled to be moved starting on Monday evening May 8. During the move, they'll be stopping overnight on the western edge of downtown Cheyenne and completing their journey to south Cheyenne on Tuesday, May 9. The route will take the homes through the heart of downtown on the morning of May 9. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time or to choose another route that day. As the homes progress from downtown there will be delays on Lincolnway and College as the houses move to their new foundations near Arp Elementary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.