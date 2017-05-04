Glenn Gumpel Merrily Gumpel 2001 v. Copperleaf Homeowners Association ...

GLENN J. GUMPEL and MERRILY GUMPEL, Trustees of the Glenn and Merrily Gumpel Family Trust dated October 8, 2001, Appellants , v. COPPERLEAF HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., a Wyoming non-profit corporation; RODERICK FULLER and KATHLEEN A. FULLER, Trustees of the Roderick and Kathleen Fuller Family Trust dated January 16, 1997; MOONCREST RANCH a/k/a Mooncrest Ranch, Inc., a Wyoming Corporation successor by merger to Rocking M Ranch, Inc.; and WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Appellees .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.