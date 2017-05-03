Gillette woman admits to possessing 3...

Gillette woman admits to possessing 300+ grams of meth near Cheyenne

7 hrs ago

Samantha E. Taylor told Laramie County District Judge Thomas Campbell on Friday that she was headed home to Gillette last year while in possession of 328 grams of methamphetamine. Depending on the resale price, that amount of methamphetamine could have been worth multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars once sold.

