Former teacher pleads guilty to child pornography charge
A former Cheyenne teacher has pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to access with intent to view pornographic images of pre-pubescent children. The plea agreement 35-year-old Matt B. Bell and his attorney reached does not suggest a sentence.
