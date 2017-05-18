Feet of snow to snarl travel across C...

Feet of snow to snarl travel across Colorado, Wyoming through Friday

Another round of late-season snow will bury Wyoming and Colorado and bring a renewed threat of travel difficulties and closures through Friday. Travel along interstates 25, 70 and 80 will be extremely dangerous, if not impossible, during the height of the storm.

