Cheyenne's namesake ship visits Sasebo, Japan during deployment
The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Cheyenne arrived at Fleet Activities Sasebo, May 2, for a visit as part of its Indo-Asia-Pacific deployment. The visit strengthens the already positive alliance between the U.S. and Japan through the crew's interaction with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.
