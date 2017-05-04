Cheyenne's drinking water is better than federal water standards

According to the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities' 2016 Consumer Confidence Report , also known as a water quality report, Cheyenne's drinking water continues to be safe and water quality meets or exceeds federal and local drinking water standards. Or, in other words, Cheyenne's drinking water is better than the drinking water standards established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency .

