Cheyenne man shot and hospitalized
Laramie County Sheriff's Office says at 9:49 PM they were called out to West 909 College drive in Cheyenne after witnesses heard 2 to 3 shots fired. When they arrived on at the scene they found an older white male shot in the chest.
