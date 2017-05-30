Cheyenne Comic Con brings in 11,000 v...

Cheyenne Comic Con brings in 11,000 visitors and hundreds of thousands of dollars

Thursday May 25

The numbers are in, and although the 2nd annual Cheyenne Comic Con brought in fewer people this year, it's being hailed as a success. Comic Con organizers say this year saw around 11,000 visitors to the event.

