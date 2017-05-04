Canadian uranium company: No need for fine for sludge spills
Cheyenne, Wyo. a Canadian mining company Cameco has taken steps to prevent a repeat of two radioactive sludge leaks from a truck along a route from Wyoming to Utah and shouldn't be fined for the spills, company officials told U.S. regulators Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Sun
|Rhonda Ward
|101
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|May 1
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|May 1
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Apr 30
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC