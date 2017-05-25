Boy Scouts to help Cheyenne citizens with tree branch removal
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr today announced an initiative to assist Cheyenne residents with cleanup efforts following last week's historic snowstorm. Orr said she enlisted the help of Boy Scouts from the Frontier District of Longs Peak Council to help Cheyenne citizens with tree branch removal from their yards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
|Fix the entire bumpy roads in Cheyenne!!!
|Eclipse
