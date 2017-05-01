Around Wyoming
Almost 50 dogs confiscated from a rural residence by Riverton officials earlier this week are recovering and may soon be placed in permanent homes. Gunda Gamble of G Bar G Veterinary Serve said she found some of dogs brought in Thursday with medical issues such as mange, worms and malnutrition.
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|Mon
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|Mon
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Apr 30
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
