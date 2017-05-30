6th grader renames statewide assessme...

6th grader renames statewide assessment test

Thursday May 25

Aiden Weinzierl, a sixth-grade student at Anderson Elementary School in Cheyenne, has won the contest to name the new statewide assessment with his submission, WY-TOPP , for Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress. WY-TOPP will replace the Proficiency Assessment for Wyoming Students in grades 3-8 and ACT Aspire in grades 9-10.

