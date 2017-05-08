153rd Airlift Wing members earn degrees and rankings
In a ceremony at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, in Cheyenne, more than 60 airmen received their degree and celebrated earning their non-commissioned officer ranks on May 6. During the ceremony, leadership of the 153rd Airlift Wing celebrated the airmen's promotion to either staff or master sergeant. "It's not an easy process to be selected to be a master sergeant or senior master sergeant.
