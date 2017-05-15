$10K reward offered for killer of rar...

$10K reward offered for killer of rare Yellowstone wolf

FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo provided by the Yellowstone National Park Service, a white wolf walks in Yellowstone National Park, in Wyo CHEYENNE, WY - The reward for information leading to whoever shot a rare white wolf found inside Yellowstone National Park rose to $10,000 on Friday after a wolf advocacy group matched a $5,000 reward offered earlier by the park.

