Youth Night in Cheyenne

The Cheyenne Culture Fest will hold a free Youth Night for teens, 12 to 18 years old, from Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs, Burns, Laramie, Wheatland and surrounding areas, on April 28, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College Pathfinder Building. As part of Enroll Wyoming's Coverage to Care initiative to ensure that individuals and families, including youth, have access to care, the idea of Culture Fest took shape.

