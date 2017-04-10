Wyoming's Sean Curtis Stopped by the K99 Studio to Play One of...
Sean Curtis made his way down from Cheyenne, Wyoming to share one of his new songs with Brian and Todd during the 28 Hours of Hope. "Make 'em Like That" is a song Sean wrote for his dad who recently passed away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
