Wyoming Dept. of Education holds meetings on Math Standards
These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Math Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work. A presentation will cover the design criteria, goals, objectives, definitions of the standards, and answer questions pertaining to the review process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|15 hr
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|16 hr
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Thu
|NSA
|1
|annette marion and group insane by 45yrs experi...
|Thu
|NSA
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Apr 24
|Sara
|8
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Apr 14
|Sayer
|99
|number five, there is double 007, well stude4nt...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC