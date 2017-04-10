Wyoming Democrats elect new leadership
On Saturday April 8th the Wyoming Democratic Party Central Committee gathered in Sheridan to elect party leadership and take the first step into a stronger WDP in 2018. Joe M Barbuto of Rock Springs, a former member of the Wyoming Legislature and previous Chairman of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party, will serve as the newly elected Chair of the Wyoming Democratic Party.
