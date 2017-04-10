Women's Civic League donates thousands to community
A women's group is donating thousands of dollars to charity. The Women's Civic League of Cheyenne, part of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, raised over $50,000 dollars last December during their Christmas House fundraiser event.
