When running gets banned at recess

When running gets banned at recess

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Progress

My colleague, Valerie Schremp Hahn, posted a query on Facebook about which schools have forbidden running during recess after seeing a discussion on the topic in a parenting group. Several parents chimed in that unsupervised, spontaneous running had indeed been deemed too dangerous at their kids' schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cheyenne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Question about Cheyenne 6 hr Gary 7
ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13) 21 hr Sayer 99
number five, there is double 007, well stude4nt... Thu NSA 1
grand ma house, thru the creek, in the woods, ... Thu NSA 1
mentalist nuke usa prediction Thu NSA 1
military sps/ngr/albino sto stupid do not know ... Thu NSA 1
CRMC: Self-Feeding Fraud Machine (Oct '15) Thu Gary 4
See all Cheyenne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cheyenne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Laramie County was issued at April 14 at 9:13PM MDT

Cheyenne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cheyenne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Cheyenne, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,703 • Total comments across all topics: 280,300,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC