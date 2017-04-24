UW student wins $15,000 in entreprene...

UW student wins $15,000 in entrepreneurship competition

A doctoral candidate's idea for saving chemists, engineers and surgeons hours of time, and their employers tens of thousands of dollars, won the top prize of $15,000 last week at the University of Wyoming's John P. Ellbogen $30K Entrepreneurship Competition. Levente Pap, a Hungarian chemist, pitched a wearable dictation device and software catered to specialized scientific fields in front of a crowd of nearly 100 during the competition.

