The women of Pink Gloves Boxing accept a challenge
The firefighters and the women of pink gloves boxing in Cheyenne were at the firefighter training facility this morning where the women of the club attempted to conquer the physical agility course that firefighters use for new hire applicants. It all started after on women in the club was challenged by her husband who is a firefighter.
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|21 hr
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|21 hr
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|22 hr
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Sun
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
