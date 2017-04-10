The hole in Cheyenne is one step closer to being history
A resolution authorizing the city to re-acquire the property on Lincoln way passed at Monday nights city council meeting. Now that the children's museum is not going up, Cheyenne LEADS is in negotiations to purchase the entire lot, including the portion that was returned to the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|secret service has audio of annette marion suck...
|Apr 5
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|Another hidden P.I. murder of a native american!!
|Mar 28
|hes one
|2
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Mar 22
|lannie dasis
|6
|George Norcross and Christie corrupt
|Mar 20
|RICO
|1
|Meds and others
|Mar '17
|dftyu
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Feb '17
|Mae
|4
|cheyenne transitional center/ avalon correction... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Disappointed
|72
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC