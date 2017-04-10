Spiker Parking Garage receiving increased enforcement

Residents of Cheyenne may notice a few changes at the Spiker Parking Garage at 307 W. 17 St. In the pre-program survey for Operation Change, numerous comments were received in regards to improving the safety of the public parking garage. CPD Officers and volunteers have been conducting extra checks of the parking garage, preventing people from camping in the bathrooms and stairwells.

