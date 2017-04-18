Old West Museum offers free admission Thursday, May 18
Join the Cheyenne Frontier DaysTM Old West Museum in celebrating International Museum Day, Thursday, May 18th from 9:00am to 5:00pm! The International Council of Museums established International Museum Day in 1977 to raise awareness of the roles museums play in cultural exchange, enriching cultures, and developing mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. In 2016, over 35,000 museums participated in some 145 countries.
