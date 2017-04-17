Mayor Orr accepting applications for community action and historic preservation board
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr is seeking applications for volunteer appointments to the Community Action Of Laramie County Board of Directors and the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board. There is one vacancy on each board.
