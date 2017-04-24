Man gets 40 months in prison for Cheyenne robbery
A 43-year-old man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court of Wyoming to 40 months in prison for robbing a credit union in Cheyenne last year. U.S. District Judge Alan Johnson last week accepted a plea agreement in the case that includes five years of probation and more than $2,600 in restitution.
