Man Facing 15 Years for Bomb Threat at Cheyenne Bank
A 40-year-old transient could face up to 15 years in prison after allegedly breaking into a Cheyenne bank and making a bomb threat . According to court documents, a passerby saw Wojciechowski throw a brick through the front security door at the Wells Fargo Bank at 3600 E. Pershing Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Question about Cheyenne
|25 min
|Sara
|8
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Apr 14
|Sayer
|99
|number five, there is double 007, well stude4nt...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|grand ma house, thru the creek, in the woods, ...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|mentalist nuke usa prediction
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|military sps/ngr/albino sto stupid do not know ...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
|CRMC: Self-Feeding Fraud Machine (Oct '15)
|Apr 13
|Gary
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC