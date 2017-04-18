Man Facing 15 Years for Bomb Threat at Cheyenne Bank

A 40-year-old transient could face up to 15 years in prison after allegedly breaking into a Cheyenne bank and making a bomb threat . According to court documents, a passerby saw Wojciechowski throw a brick through the front security door at the Wells Fargo Bank at 3600 E. Pershing Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

