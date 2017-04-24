Historic steam engine makes stop in Utah
The loud, bellowing whistle could be heard through much of downtown Ogden Tuesday morning as an old steam engine pulled into Union Station along Wall Avenue. The 844, which is also known as The Living Legend , was recently restored and is now making a pass through Utah, eventually stopping in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
