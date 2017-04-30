Hazel Southern Bar & Kitchen Looks to Serve Mid-Market with Casual Comfort Food
You could almost walk right by Hazel Southern Bar & Kitchen on Market Street, near Van Ness. But behind the plain bright-colored door, and past the bouncer in front, inside is a surprising spot with 16 TVs, two pool tables, a retro vibe, and tasty enough food to bring in the neighborhood crowds.
