Governor, UW Plan Announcement April 4

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A major gift for the University of Wyoming's Tier-1 Engineering Initiative will be announced Tuesday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the Governor's Kendrick Gallery Conference Room adjacent to the Idelman Mansion in Cheyenne. The gift, from Houston-based Alchemy Sciences Inc., will go toward energy and engineering research at UW.

