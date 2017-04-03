Governor, UW Plan Announcement April 4
A major gift for the University of Wyoming's Tier-1 Engineering Initiative will be announced Tuesday, April 4, at 2:30 p.m. in the Governor's Kendrick Gallery Conference Room adjacent to the Idelman Mansion in Cheyenne. The gift, from Houston-based Alchemy Sciences Inc., will go toward energy and engineering research at UW.
