Fridays in the Asher: Kayla Marque
The Denver singer-songwriter, who will perform with her band in Cheyenne this Friday night, is currently nominated for a second time for Westword Magazine's award as best funk/soul/R&B performer in Denver - and Marque recently released her debut album, entitled "Live & Die Like This." The concert will take place at the Asher Building, located at 500 W. 15th Street; doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a special hula-hooping lesson.
