Former military member pleads guilty to child sex abuse

A former member of the military, with a connection to Cheyenne, has pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual molestation of a child. The Department of Justice says 41-year-old Kenneth Descoteaux entered the guilty pleas for sexual abuse of a minor Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a plea agreement.

