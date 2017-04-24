Former military member pleads guilty to child sex abuse
A former member of the military, with a connection to Cheyenne, has pleaded guilty to two counts related to the sexual molestation of a child. The Department of Justice says 41-year-old Kenneth Descoteaux entered the guilty pleas for sexual abuse of a minor Thursday in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a plea agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.
Add your comments below
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|10 hr
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Thu
|NSA
|1
|annette marion and group insane by 45yrs experi...
|Thu
|NSA
|1
|Question about Cheyenne
|Apr 24
|Sara
|8
|ASEA water is a SCAM (Sep '13)
|Apr 14
|Sayer
|99
|number five, there is double 007, well stude4nt...
|Apr 13
|NSA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cheyenne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC