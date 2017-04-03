Fatal wrong way crash

A fatal crash near Cheyenne has resulted in the death of 39 year old Rock Springs resident Gary Osborn. The crash happened April 2nd at 11:50 p.m. on I-25 at mile post 15 near the northern city limits of Cheyenne.

