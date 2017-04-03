Entries are now open for the 2017 Laramie County Fair
With the theme of Generations of Fun, the 4-H and FFA LCF Horse Shows are July 31st through August 3rd at the Archer Fairgrounds east of Cheyenne and August 5th through August 12th at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Generations of Fun will be a wonderful tribute to the families that have been dedicated members of the Fair as we celebrate our 110th Anniversary.
