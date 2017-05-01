Courts
AUTUMN TITEL, 24, was given a deferred sentence March 31 for forgery, meaning that if she successfully completes four years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge John R. Perry also ordered her to pay $745 in fees and $392 in restitution to a Rozet man.
Cheyenne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|no more nickle dimey why me crap dod jobs for y...
|7 hr
|JOHN
|1
|process control expert yvette a marion handfiel...
|7 hr
|JOHN
|2
|dennis dicampli, process control launch system...
|8 hr
|JOHN
|1
|Aspiring Changes Tracey Frederick Hides Fugitive
|Sun
|Faniel Denis
|1
|annette marion and cpms with the delusional, co...
|Apr 28
|NSA
|1
|Consumer WARNING: "Affordable Computer Repair" (Jan '14)
|Apr 28
|Computer Shop Owner
|8
|satanic worship in pentagon and fairfax county ...
|Apr 27
|NSA
|1
